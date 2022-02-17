BSF, CISF aspirants protesters detained, released

Jammu: The BSF and CISF aspirants who were protesting in favour of their demands were today detained when they again attempted to block Tawi Bridge near Dogra Chowk.
The eyewitnesses said that the aspirants assembled outside the Press Club of Jammu and staged protest demonstrations with regard to their demands.
They were demanding inclusion of 2000 posts as assured to the aspirants who have cleared the final round of recruitment.
To press for their demand, the protesters assembled outside the Press Club and then they dodged the police barricade and marched towards the Tawi Bridge.
This was the time when they were detained by the police one by one following a minor scuffle, the eyewitnesses said.
They said that the detained aspirants of BSF/CISF were however released from the custody in the evening.