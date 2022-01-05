BSF-Pakistan Rangers meet at Octroi

This was the first sector-level commander meeting in the year 2022.

During the meeting, the Sector Commanders also resolved to maintain peace and harmony at the IB by establishing a better communication system between the two sides.

They also agreed to hold such meetings at regular intervals for the purpose.

PRO BSF Jammu DIG S P S Sandhu, in an official statement, said that during the meeting, the BSF delegation was led by DIG Border Security Force Surjit Singh, and the Pakistan delegation was led by Sector Commander Pakistan Ranger Sialkot Sector Brigadier Fahd.