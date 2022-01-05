BSF-Pakistan Rangers meet at Octroi

Jammu: A Sector Commander-level meeting was held between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers at Octroi Border Out Post (BOP) on the International Border (IB) in the Suchetgarh area of Jammu on Wednesday during which the commanders resolved to maintain peace and harmony along the International Border.
This was the first sector-level commander meeting in the year 2022.
During the meeting, the Sector Commanders also resolved to maintain peace and harmony at the IB by establishing a better communication system between the two sides.
They also agreed to hold such meetings at regular intervals for the purpose.
PRO BSF Jammu DIG S P S Sandhu, in an official statement, said that during the meeting, the BSF delegation was led by DIG Border Security Force Surjit Singh, and the Pakistan delegation was led by Sector Commander Pakistan Ranger Sialkot Sector Brigadier Fahd.
“During the meeting, the commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various border-related issues. The main emphasis was given by the BSF delegation on the infiltration attempts of Pakistan-based anti-national elements and recovery of arms and ammunition and narcotics on the IB and other issues related to border management,” DIG Sandhu said.
“A very strong protest was also lodged by the BSF commander regarding all these nefarious attempts from across the border by Pakistani elements especially the arms, ammunition, and narcotics consignments seized by BSF in Ramgarh sector on January 3, 2022. BSF reiterated that these types of activities from the Pakistan side were unacceptable. BSF also strictly objected to the drone operations carried out by Pakistan regularly violating the IB.”