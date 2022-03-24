Budget failed to cater to needs of J&K trade, industry : Masoodi

This was stated by him while making an intervention on the demands for grants from the ministry of trade and commerce.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Masoodi said the budgetary allocations for the ministry for the year 2022-23 are less than 2021-22, saying the decrease in the allocations will adversely affect the growth of the concerned industries, commerce and trade sectors.

He noted that some key sectors have been given a raw deal in the budget 2022-23. Food processing he said is a ready example.