Budget will pave way for double gross domestic product in J&K: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: Welcoming the budget , presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday said that budget allocated for the Union Territory of J&K will pave a way to double the gross domestic product in coming years.

J&K government would be spending Rs 1,18,500 crore in fiscal 2023-24 according to budget estimates that Financial Minister presented in the Lok sabha.

In a statement, Chugh said that J&K’s budget aims to double the gross domestic product within five years by focusing on good governance and strengthening grassroots democracy. He lauded the efforts of PM Modi for paving way to peace, prosperity and development in every sector in Jammu and Kashmir and added, “Due to PM Modi every sector of J&K is achieving newer heights especially tourism which has witnessed record breaking footfall of visitors and thus strengthening the economy of the UT.”