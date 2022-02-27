Bukhari hails regularisation of 12,000 PDD daily wagers

Jammu: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Sunday appealed to the administration to regularise all the daily wagers serving in various government departments of Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that Bukhari welcomed the decision of regularisation of 12,000 PDD daily wagers and said that the decision generated hope among those who served the government for the last two decades.
“We welcome the decision of the government about regularisation of the daily wagers. However, they should also consider the pending demands of the daily wagers, ITI trained, CP workers, contractual workers, and others engaged in different capacities of J&K government departments,” he said.
Bukhari said that the Next of Kin (NoK) of the deceased daily wagers who lost their lives while performing their duty should also be given jobs. “These daily wagers are the backbone of the government departments and kept the departments working even during COVID-19 lockdown,” he said.
Bukhari said that the government should consider the regularisation demand of the daily wagers and all other types of contractual workers in all government departments without further delay.“Their demand should be considered on humanitarian grounds and regularised accordingly,” he said.