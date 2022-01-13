Bukhari urges admin to order high-level probe in JDA's demolition drive

Bukhari said that it was unfortunate to know about the plight of the marginalised nomad families during the harsh winter season whose houses were dismantled by the JDA in the drive which is being questioned for its selective approach.

JDA displaced them by demolishing their concrete houses and cattle sheds without prior notices which is an injustice and should be investigated. From the last several years, the people of Jammu, especially the marginalised section of society, have accused JDA of its selective approach, he said.

Bukhari said that the allegations against the JDA must be probed by a high-level investigation team and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha must monitor the investigation.