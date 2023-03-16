State

Bus driver arrested in Banihal

M M PARVAIZ

Ramban:  Police  arrested a bus driver after five kgs of poppy straw was recovered from his vehicle at T-Chowk on outskirts of Banihal on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway on Thursday.

Police said during routine checking at T-Chowk Banihal a Jammu-bound bus bearing registration number JK14B-9307 was stopped.During checking five-kilogram poppy straw was recovered from the bus.

Police said the driver of the vehicle identified as Paramjeet Singh resident of  Garhi, Rambal, Udhampur was arrested.

Police said a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Banihal for further investigations.

