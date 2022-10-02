Business stops in Kargil after Ladakh admin denies UT permits to transporters

Kargil: Kargil observed a complete shutdown on Sunday against the administration for denying UT-level permits to transporters of the district.
The four-day strike call from Sunday to Thursday has been supported by all stakeholders and other bodies including Islamia School Kargil, Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Jamiat Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil, Anjuman Sofia Noorbakshia, LAHDC Kargil, Students Association, and others.
All Transport Association Kargil has already informed the drivers from Leh and Kashmir not to enter the limits of the Kargil district.
The transporters have been demanding UT-level permits for the taxi operators of the Kargil district.
A local political and social activist Sajjad Kargili said that on the one hand UT status was imposed by the Government of India on Ladakh against the wishes of the people of Kargil, on the other hand, transporters were now being deprived of UT permits which was very disturbing. He said that the administration of Ladakh UT had become a “puppet” of the Leh transporters.
“We were eligible for three permits before UT status was imposed on us - national, state, and district. The irony is that transporters of the Kargil district have been directed to ply within the district. It is a direct attack on our economy,” he said. “A conspiracy is being hatched against a particular community.”
President of All Transport Association Kargil, Muhammad Ibrahim said that there would be a four-day strike, and if the administration did not resolve the issue, they would hit to roads.
He said that their demand was justified and it was their constitutional right to get a UT permit. KNT