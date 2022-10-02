Business stops in Kargil after Ladakh admin denies UT permits to transporters

Kargil: Kargil observed a complete shutdown on Sunday against the administration for denying UT-level permits to transporters of the district.

The four-day strike call from Sunday to Thursday has been supported by all stakeholders and other bodies including Islamia School Kargil, Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Jamiat Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil, Anjuman Sofia Noorbakshia, LAHDC Kargil, Students Association, and others.

All Transport Association Kargil has already informed the drivers from Leh and Kashmir not to enter the limits of the Kargil district.

The transporters have been demanding UT-level permits for the taxi operators of the Kargil district.