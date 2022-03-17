CAPEX BUDGET 2021-22 Expedite pace of work on ongoing projects: Advisor Bhatnagar

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Thursday asked the heads of the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work on the ongoing projects so that the buildings could be handed over to the department at the earliest.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of Skill Development Department (SDD) to review the progress on projects taken up under Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Budget 2021-22 at civil secretariat here, Bhatnagar held a detailed and project-wise review and enquired about the status of all works and both the physical and financial progress of projects taken up during the financial year 2021-22.
He directed the concerned executive agencies to spend all released amounts to finish the remaining works and subsequently handover the completed projects to SDD, besides asking them to complete the remaining works by April.
The advisor assured them of the availability of funds for the completion of all original scope of works and asked the agencies to finish works like administration, laboratories, and workshops so that classes could be started by July this year in the new polytechnics.