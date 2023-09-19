CAPEX LAGGING SUBSTANTIALLY IN J&K | Control revenue expenditure to create space for it: Finance Department

Jammu: J&K Finance Department, while noting that capital expenditure (capex) is lagging substantially in the Union Territory (UT), has suggested all administrative departments to “control revenue expenditure so as to create space for it (capex).”

Also taking exception to the fact that the progress of according Administrative Approval (AA), tendering and allotment of works is very slow, the department has also directed them to ensure that by the end of this month “all ongoing projects are accorded AA; 100 percent tenders are issued and allotment of works is accelerated.”

These directions were issued by the Principal Secretary Finance Department Santosh D Vaidya recently, while reviewing physical and financial progress achieved under Capex Budget-2023-24.

“All the administrative departments should be cognizant about the forthcoming elections and imposition of Model Code of Conduct. In view of this, all the sanctions and important formalities shall be completed by the end of this month,” Vaidya ordered.

With regard to sluggish expenditure under Capex budget 2023-24, he had a piece of advice for all the Planning Officers i.e., to ensure “expeditious increase in expenditure level to bridge infrastructure deficit.”