CAT holds entitled aggrieved constables selected before Dec 2009 to Old Pension Scheme

Srinagar: Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has held entitled to old pension scheme several policemen who were selected in 2009 as constables but their formal orders were issued only after December 31 of the year due to delay in verification and other prerequisites.

“We find force in the submissions made by counsel for applicants and hold that since the applicants are not at fault for their delay in formal joining, they cannot be discriminated against vis-à-vis their counterparts who could join prior to 01.01.2010,” a bench of the Tribunal comprising Ms Harvinder Kaur Oberoi, Member (J), and Dr Chhabilendra Roul ,Member (A) said.

Several aggrieved candidates had approached the Tribunal through their counsel Lone Altaf with the contention that they were entitled to Old Pension Scheme.

The applicants before the CAT submitted that they were selected in response to an advertisement notice of 7 February 7, 2009 issued by the Director General of Police J&K whereby applications were invited from eligible candidates for the post of constable.