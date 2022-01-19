CCAK delegation meets Chief Secretary, others

Srinagar: Coaching Centers Association of Kashmir (CCAK) today said it is continuing with its efforts for early reopening of educational institutions and met Chief Secretary and others in this connection.
According to a press note, cntinuing with its efforts for opinion building about restarting the teaching learning process, a delegation of Coaching Centers Association of Kashmir led by its president Hamid Mufti visited Jammu and met the Chief Secretary Dr Ashok Mehta on January 12.
“Understanding the issues highlighted by CCAK the worthy Chief Secretary listened to the delegation with full interest and empathy and assured the delegation that the reopening the educational institutions including coaching centers is one of the top priorities of the administration.
The Chief Secretary told the representatives of CCAK that the administration is reviewing the situation constantly and the coaching centers will be reopened immediately after there is a downturn in the Covid upsurge,” the statement said.
The delegation of CCAK also met the office bearers of All J&K Tutorial Association, a representative body of coaching centers in Jammu led by its Ashok Gupta, Secretary Chaman Lal and treasure Tarun Ji. The delegations discussed all the issues arising out of continuous lockdowns and
its impact on education process and the institutions. The representative associations of Jammu and Kashmir vowed to support one another for the betterment of educational standards in Jammu and Kashmir and to support each other in facing up the challenges emerging time to time. The delegation of
CCAK also met many social and political influencers to seek their help and support to restart and revive educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.
CCAK is also putting in all efforts in educating people in general and students in particular about how to keep the learning process afloat and minimise the waste of time caused by unavoidable circumstances.
CCAK highlighted the issues and solutions through all sorts of media outlets like print, electronic and social media channels and portals.