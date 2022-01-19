CCAK delegation meets Chief Secretary, others

The delegation of CCAK also met the office bearers of All J&K Tutorial Association, a representative body of coaching centers in Jammu led by its Ashok Gupta, Secretary Chaman Lal and treasure Tarun Ji. The delegations discussed all the issues arising out of continuous lockdowns and

its impact on education process and the institutions. The representative associations of Jammu and Kashmir vowed to support one another for the betterment of educational standards in Jammu and Kashmir and to support each other in facing up the challenges emerging time to time. The delegation of

CCAK also met many social and political influencers to seek their help and support to restart and revive educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.