Cells play key role in elections: Ravinder Raina

Ashok Koul general secretary organization, former Deputy Chief Ministers Dr Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, former minister Sat Sharma, vice president Surjeet Singh Slathia, senior leader Devender Rana, Rakesh Mahajan incharge all Cells and Ved Sharma co-Incharge all Cells attended the meeting.

Raina appreciated the senior leaders for holding the responsibilities given in Cells and urged them to focus on strengthening Cells at the grass root level.

All members assured the president that they would work hard and fulfill the expectations of central as well as state level leadership.

Ashok Koul finalized the schedule to start work from state level to district level up to Mandal level. Rakesh Mahajan provided an overall briefing about the working of Cells at state as well as district level.

Ved Sharma co-incharge all Cells assured senior leaders of their full cooperation at every stage.