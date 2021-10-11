Cells, STF formed to manage plastic waste, eliminate SUP
Jammu: The government on Monday constituted divisional, district and ULB level Cells and district level Special Task Force (STF) for plastic waste management and elimination of Single Use Plastic (SUP) in J&K.
The main objective of these Cells and STF will be to effectively implement the action plan on elimination of single use plastics and the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 (read with amendments), in Jammu & Kashmir.
In this connection, the government accorded sanction to the constitution of divisional level Plastic Waste Management Cell (PWMC) , district level PWMC, ULB level PWMC and the district level Special Task Force.
The divisional level PWMC for Jammu division will comprise Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as its chairman; Director Urban Local Bodies, Jammu as its convener; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Director, Rural Development Department, Jammu; Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K and any other member(s) to be co-opted by the Cell as its members.
For Kashmir division, PWMC will have Divisional Commissioner Kashmir as its chairman; Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir as its convener; Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Director Rural Development Department, Kashmir; Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K and any other member(s) to be co-opted by the Cell as its members.
District level PWMC will comprise Deputy Commissioner as chairman; Additional Deputy Commissioner; General Manager, District Industries Centre; Assistant Commissioner Development; District Panchayat Officer; respective CEO(s) of ULB(s); District Officer, J&K Pollution Control Committee and any other member(s) to be co-opted by the Cell as members.
Urban Local Body (ULB) level PWMC will comprise Chief Executive Officer or Executive Officer of the respective ULB as chairman; Sanitary Inspector; representative of PW(R&B) department not below the rank of AEE and District Officer, J&K Pollution Control Committee as members.
According to GAD Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, these Cells will comply with and implement the decisions taken from time to time by the Special Task Force constituted for the purpose.
District level STF will have Additional Deputy Commissioner as chairman; General Manager District Industries Centre; Chief Executive Officer or Executive Officer of Municipal Councils or Committees falling within the jurisdiction of respective district; District Panchayat Officer; District Officer, J&K Pollution Control Committee and any other member(s) to be co-opted by the Special Task Force as members.
As per the terms of reference, the STF will monitor strict implementation of the UT level comprehensive action plan for elimination of Single Use Plastic (SUP) in the district. It will also mobilize and build a strong public movement for elimination of SUP by ensuring wider public participation, including educational institutions (schools, colleges, universities, etc), NCC, NSS, scouts, youth clubs, eco clubs, opinion makers and voluntary organizations.
The Special Task Force has also been tasked to encourage and promote manufacture and usage of eco-friendly biodegradable substitutes for Single Use Plastic. It will also implement and enforce the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 (read with amendments notified in the year 2021).