Cells, STF formed to manage plastic waste, eliminate SUP

Jammu: The government on Monday constituted divisional, district and ULB level Cells and district level Special Task Force (STF) for plastic waste management and elimination of Single Use Plastic (SUP) in J&K.

The main objective of these Cells and STF will be to effectively implement the action plan on elimination of single use plastics and the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 (read with amendments), in Jammu & Kashmir.

In this connection, the government accorded sanction to the constitution of divisional level Plastic Waste Management Cell (PWMC) , district level PWMC, ULB level PWMC and the district level Special Task Force.