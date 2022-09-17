Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association calls on LG Sinha

The demands and issues put forth included setting up of Assisted Housing Colonies for senior citizens under PPP mode; extending cashless treatment facilities, setting up separate counters for CGHS for the pensioners in various tertiary hospitals; setting up Day Care Centre for the pensioners, adjacent to Wellness Centre Srinagar, besides allotment of accommodation at government rates for CGPWA and preference in accessing facilities at public utilities.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation to look into their genuine issues and demands on merit.