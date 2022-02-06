Centre to setup 100 Sainik schools in J&K

The GoI has sought cooperation and support in arranging maximum publicity and sensitising all schools educational bodies in state governments, NGOs and private sector which falls under the domain of J&K SED.

“Come forward and derive the benefits of this novel initiative of the Gol,” the letter reads.

The letter states that applications for registration, through online mode, were being sought from NGOs, private schools, state governments owned schools for affiliating as new Sainik schools through a web portal.

“Interested parties may express their intent and register. Communication has been made by the Sainik Schools Society through email to the district magistrate and district collectors in your domain,” the letter reads.