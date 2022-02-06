Centre to setup 100 Sainik schools in J&K

Srinagar: The Centre has decided to set up 100 Sainik schools in Jammu and Kashmir under Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence on affiliation basis through partnership of states, NGOs and private partners.
For this, Joint Secretary Ministry of Defence, GoI, Satish Singh has written to the School Education Department (SED) J&K for wider publicity.
“Sainik schools have not only brought good quality value based education within reach of the aspiring parents and children but also created glorious history of students from humble background reaching highest echelons in the military leadership, administrative services, judicial services and other walks of life including science, technology and entrepreneurs,” reads an official communication addressed to Principal Secretary SED, J&K, Bishwajit Kumar Singh.
The letter reads that the initiative is expected to meet growing demand for Sainik schools, providing effective physical, psycho-social, spiritual, intellectual, emotional and cognitive development, and qualitatively improving the youth entering various walks of life.
“These schools will be affiliated to Sainik Schools Society of Ministry of Defence to create a system that combines academic rigour with a degree of discipline and provide increased focus on value-based education which will enable the children to develop pride in the rich culture and heritage of the nation,” it reads.
The GoI has sought cooperation and support in arranging maximum publicity and sensitising all schools educational bodies in state governments, NGOs and private sector which falls under the domain of J&K SED.
“Come forward and derive the benefits of this novel initiative of the Gol,” the letter reads.
The letter states that applications for registration, through online mode, were being sought from NGOs, private schools, state governments owned schools for affiliating as new Sainik schools through a web portal.
“Interested parties may express their intent and register. Communication has been made by the Sainik Schools Society through email to the district magistrate and district collectors in your domain,” the letter reads.
Under the initiative of setting up of 100 Sainik schools approved by the Centre, the Sainik Schools Society is in the process to grant approval to the interested schools to function under its aegis.
This scheme would provide an opportunity for students throughout the country to march ahead in tune with National Education Policy (NEP) along with following the Sainik school curriculum.
The scheme aims at providing Sainik school pattern of education to a larger cross-section of aspiring students all over the nation.