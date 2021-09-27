Centre will support J&K to nourish talent of youth: Anurag Thankur

Ganderbal: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur Monday said that the Centre would ensure all support to J&K administration in its endeavours to nourish the talent of the youth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that concluding his two-day visit to Ganderbal, Thakur assured people that their grievances would be discussed with the concerned departments to redress these in a better and effective manner.
Reviewing Covid-19 scenario in the district, he said that the third wave of Covid could be mitigated if more awareness was generated among the masses and stressed for vigorous vaccination drives throughout the district.
Thakur also urged the officers to join the country-wide month-long ‘Clean India Mission’ starting on 1st October 2021 during which 75 lakh kg waste would be collected throughout the country.
Reviewing progress under MGNREGA, he said that works should be taken as per the priority of the locality and thrust should be on rural connectivity and other works that could generate more working days.
Reviewing the progress made under various schemes, Thakur appreciated the district administration for its achievements in various beneficiary-oriented schemes and asked the officers to work with dedication and fix targets and timeline for all-round development.
He also met DDCs, BDCs, ULBs and PRIs who put forth various demands pertaining to the development of their respective areas before the minister.
Interacting with the PRIs, Thakur urged them to create awareness about the beneficiary-oriented schemes among the masses which were launched to provide financial assistance to the poor.
Replying to the issue of drinking water scarcity in upper reaches of Chount Wali War, he said that Jal Jeevan Mission was envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India and directed the concerned that necessary steps should be taken on priority to provide drinking water facility in affected areas of the district.
Later, the minister met different sports delegations including ex-players, coaches, current players and budding players from different sports disciplines.
The sports delegation apprised the minister about the current sports facilities available in J&K and put forth various demands for further development of sports culture in the whole J&K which include sports industries in J&K, development of existing sports infrastructure, indoor multipurpose training halls at block level, high-altitude training centre.
Interacting with the delegation, he said that the Centre was committed to develop sports infrastructure as per the talent and interest of the youth adding that the Centre had earmarked an amount of Rs 200 crore under PM Development Plan for the development of playfields and indoor stadiums in entire J&K.
Thakur said that 40 centres were approved under Khelo India scheme in J&K in which necessary training would be given to the youth as per their talent and interest in particular sports besides various other programmes were in pipeline to provide scientific training to the sports persons.
Replying to the demands raised, the minister said that it was encouraging that people were focused towards sports which was pride for the entire nation and assured all support for development of both winter and summer games in the region.
Earlier, the minister paid obeisance at Kheer Bhawani shrine in Tullamulla and prayed for happiness, prosperity and well-being of all.