Centre will support J&K to nourish talent of youth: Anurag Thankur

Ganderbal: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur Monday said that the Centre would ensure all support to J&K administration in its endeavours to nourish the talent of the youth.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that concluding his two-day visit to Ganderbal, Thakur assured people that their grievances would be discussed with the concerned departments to redress these in a better and effective manner.

Reviewing Covid-19 scenario in the district, he said that the third wave of Covid could be mitigated if more awareness was generated among the masses and stressed for vigorous vaccination drives throughout the district.

Thakur also urged the officers to join the country-wide month-long ‘Clean India Mission’ starting on 1st October 2021 during which 75 lakh kg waste would be collected throughout the country.

Reviewing progress under MGNREGA, he said that works should be taken as per the priority of the locality and thrust should be on rural connectivity and other works that could generate more working days.

Reviewing the progress made under various schemes, Thakur appreciated the district administration for its achievements in various beneficiary-oriented schemes and asked the officers to work with dedication and fix targets and timeline for all-round development.