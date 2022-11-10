Centre's decision to reserve MBBS seats for terrorism -affected kids in J&K welcomed

Srinagar: The Centre's decision to reserve four MBBS and BDS seats in the central pool for terrorism-affected families and children of Muslim and non-Muslim migrants in Jammu and Kashmir is being widely welcomed.

Many political and social organisations have praised this decision and said that it will give the children an opportunity to advance in the medical field and get educated in good colleges.

One seat each has been reserved in the Nalanda Medical College (Patna), Government Medical College (Chandigarh), Lady Hardinge Medical College (New Delhi) and the SMS Medical College (Jaipur).

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, students who have lost both their parents or the sole breadwinner of their household in terror attacks will be considered eligible for this quota.