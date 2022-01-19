CEO J&K Bank, CGM NABARD call on LG

Jammu: Baldev Prakash, who recently joined as the first Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO) of the J&K Bank, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Parkash apprised the LG about the plans to take J&K Bank to the forefront in the banking sector and make it a key contributor to the development of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.