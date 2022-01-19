CEO J&K Bank, CGM NABARD call on LG

Jammu: Baldev Prakash, who recently joined as the first Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO) of the J&K Bank, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Parkash apprised the LG about the plans to take J&K Bank to the forefront in the banking sector and make it a key contributor to the development of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.
The LG asked Prakash to explore all possibilities to extend financial handholding to the youth through various schemes and interventions, besides ensuring targeted support to identified segments of the economy.
He also emphasised the importance of making continuous improvements in the functioning of the bank and maintaining discipline among the bank functionaries to nurture transparency and accountability at all levels.
The LG urged Prakash to continuously work with dedication in providing the best financial services to the people of J&K and wished him a successful tenure ahead.
Chief General Manager (CGM), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Ajay K Sood, also called on the LG.
Sood briefed the LG about the various ways in which NABARD is playing a pivotal role in credit planning and strengthening of rural financial institutions, besides providing valuable support to the J&K government in its assistance under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), promotion of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and other targeted interventions.
He also apprised the LG about the status of preparations of the upcoming 'UT Credit Seminar' for presenting the ‘UT Focus Paper 2022-23' for J&K covering physical and financial potential under agriculture and allied activities and other priority sectors, which was being organised in J&K under the guidance of the LG.