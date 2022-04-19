CEO, NHA reviews progress on AB PM JAY, ABDM in J&K

Srinagar: Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Health Authority (NHA), Dr R S Sharma, on Tuesday reviewed progress on implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting held here.

CEO appreciated the efforts of State Health Agency for effective implementation of both the ambitious programmes in the UT and urged upon other Union Territories to replicate J&K model of universalisation.

In this regard, he made a mention of Aadhaar seeding of 97 percent of Ayushman cards in Jammu and Kashmir, which is more than national average and highest among the Union Territories.