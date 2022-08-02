CEO OYO India calls on LG Sinha

It was informed that 75 homestays are ready to be inaugurated before August 15, celebrating 75 years of Independence.

The Lt Governor complimented the efforts of OYO group in developing quality accommodation and other facilities for the domestic and international tourists to experience the rich culture and traditions.

Pertinently, the UT Government under Mission Youth had decided to provide support to 500 youth for establishing homestays through an incentive of Rs 50,000 each.

The coming up of home-stays will boost rural tourism and offer employment opportunities to the youth.