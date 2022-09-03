CEO to hold meeting with political parties on Monday, all major parties invited

Srinagar: Amid controversy over voting rights to non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory’s chief electoral officer has invited all major political parties for a meeting with him on Monday over special summary revision of electoral rolls.
Ahead of unveiling of draft electoral rolls, J&K’s CEO Hirdesh Kumar has sent invitation letters to political parties for a meeting with him on September 5 at Nirvanchan Bhavan, Jammu over the issues related to special summary revision of electoral rolls.
“All major parties including NC, BJP, Congress, Peoples Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have been invited by the CEO’s office for the meeting scheduled on Monday at 4:00 PM,” an official in the CEO’s office said.
Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool said that they will participate in the meeting. BJP’s general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul confirmed that they have been invited for the meeting. (KNO)