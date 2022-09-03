CEO to hold meeting with political parties on Monday, all major parties invited

Srinagar: Amid controversy over voting rights to non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory’s chief electoral officer has invited all major political parties for a meeting with him on Monday over special summary revision of electoral rolls.

Ahead of unveiling of draft electoral rolls, J&K’s CEO Hirdesh Kumar has sent invitation letters to political parties for a meeting with him on September 5 at Nirvanchan Bhavan, Jammu over the issues related to special summary revision of electoral rolls.