CGPWA celebrates National Pensioners’ Day

Srinagar: The Central Govt Pensioners’ Welfare Association, Jammu today celebrated the 40th National Pensioners’ Day with great fervor.

On the occasion, seven very senior pensioners who are above 85 years of age were honoured by the Association. They included the founder President of the Association K R Gupta of AIR, G N Naik, N L Bakshi & Hans Raj Magotra (all IAS), A M Watali of IPS, B L Gupta of GSI and S I H Kazmi of IFS.

Three former Chief Secretary of J&K, Vijay Bakaya, B R Kundal & B R Sharma and former DGP Dr Ashok Bhan who were present, felicitated them.

Dr. S K Gupta, noted neurologist of J&K spoke on length on the neurological problems being faced in old age and advised them to remain physically fit and socially active besides undertaking mental exercises to ward off the risk of diseases. He referred to three major neurological problems of stroke, dementia and Parkinson and said the main risk factors for these diseases include hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking and obesity. “The best preventive as well as the management of these neurological problems is to take care of these risk factors in their life.”

He further advised senior citizens to remain socially, mentally and physically active and undertake regular physical exercises. He also counselled them to eat fresh vegetables and fruits. “The best thing is never to think about being old and always feel young”, he added.

Lauding the efforts of the CGPWA, Jammu in organising this important function, Bakaya said that the retired civil servants are the treasure of human resource and their inner potential must be used for the betterment of the society. He said that age is just a number and is in mind and the pensioners should use their creativity.