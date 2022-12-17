CGPWA celebrates National Pensioners’ Day

Srinagar: The Central Govt Pensioners’ Welfare Association, Jammu today celebrated the 40th National Pensioners’ Day with great fervor.
On the occasion, seven very senior pensioners who are above 85 years of age were honoured by the Association. They included the founder President of the Association K R Gupta of AIR, G N Naik, N L Bakshi & Hans Raj Magotra (all IAS), A M Watali of IPS, B L Gupta of GSI and S I H Kazmi of IFS.
Three former Chief Secretary of J&K, Vijay Bakaya, B R Kundal & B R Sharma and former DGP Dr Ashok Bhan who were present, felicitated them.
Dr. S K Gupta, noted neurologist of J&K spoke on length on the neurological problems being faced in old age and advised them to remain physically fit and socially active besides undertaking mental exercises to ward off the risk of diseases. He referred to three major neurological problems of stroke, dementia and Parkinson and said the main risk factors for these diseases include hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking and obesity. “The best preventive as well as the management of these neurological problems is to take care of these risk factors in their life.”
He further advised senior citizens to remain socially, mentally and physically active and undertake regular physical exercises. He also counselled them to eat fresh vegetables and fruits. “The best thing is never to think about being old and always feel young”, he added.
Lauding the efforts of the CGPWA, Jammu in organising this important function, Bakaya said that the retired civil servants are the treasure of human resource and their inner potential must be used for the betterment of the society. He said that age is just a number and is in mind and the pensioners should use their creativity.
Kundal complimented the senior members of the Association on being honoured today. He became nostalgic of the association with many of pensioners in the active service and said that it was a pleasant moment to see them in healthy condition and wished them good health in years ahead.
B R Sharma eulogised the initiative of D S Nakara in fighting out the historic case in the Supreme Court in early eighties the fruits of which are being availed as a legal right of pension by millions of the employees. He also referred to the initiatives of the CGPWA, Jammu and said that it has been active in addressing the issues of the pensioners on a sustainable manner and assured his full support to its initiatives especially in reaching out to the marginalised children by ensuring good education free of cost.
Dr. Bhan advised the pensioners to remain active and participate in all meetings and activities of the CGPWA, Jammu that would give them opportunity to serve the people and remain physically, socially and mentally fit. He asked them to shed their baggage of the past and think of distributing unusable items to the needy rather than stocking in almirahs.
J K Vaid, former General Secretary of the Association, spoke at length on the significance of Supreme Court’s judgement in D S Nakara’s case delivered on 17 th December 1982, saying that pension is not a charity but earned by an employee. He said that Nakara fought for years to give dignity and grace to the pensioners. He also dwelt on the history of the Association and its journey till date and paid compliments to the founding members, most of whom were from the GSI.
The General Secretary of CGPWA, K B Jandial who conducted the proceedings, said that the then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, late Justice Y V Chanrdrachud, father of the present CJI, held that, “Pension is neither a bounty, nor a matter of grace depending upon the sweet will of the employer,nor an ex-gratia payment. It is a payment for the past services rendered”.
Dr. Sudarshan Kumar, Vice President of the Association presented the vote of thanks and expressed on behalf of the CGPWA, profuse gratitude to the members for making today’s function a memorable event.