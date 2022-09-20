Chairman, All J&K Transport Welfare Association calls on LG Manoj Sinha

The prominent demands included re-examination of order No. 08-JK(TR) of 2022, issued by Transport Department; ban on illegal operation of e-Rikshaws on unapproved routes; re-registration of vehicles purchased from outside UT; besides the issue of proper maintenance of General Bus Stand Parimpora & Narwal transport yard and release of pending payments of transport vehicles under Government use, among other issues.

On the sidelines of the meeting, S Ajit Singh Khalsa, Chairman, AJKTWA, also apprised the Lt Governor about an array of issues concerning the Sikh community that have been pending since long.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the Chairman, AJKTWA and members of the delegation and assured that their genuine issues and demands would be redressed on merit.