Chairman, Citizens Cooperative Bank, former Mayor JMC call on LG

Jammu: Parveen Kumar Sharma, Chairman, The Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd. Jammu called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The Chairman accompanied by Adv. S.Surinder Singh, Director of the Bank and Ravi Kant, Managing Director briefed the Lt Governor on the functioning of the bank and extension of the services to the people.

Chander Mohan Gupta, former Mayor, JMC apprised the Lt Governor about the various issues of public importance, besides matters concerning smooth functioning of the Municipal Corporation.