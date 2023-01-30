Chairman Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, GoI, calls on LG Sinha

Jammu: Chairman, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) GoI, Prof. Vijay Paul Sharma called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today. He was accompanied by Director, Agriculture Production & FW, K K Sharma.
Pertinently, a regional meeting is being held in the backdrop of International Year of Millets (IYOM) 2023 and G20 India summit 2023.
The participating members will discuss different parameters like demand and supply, cost of production, price trends, input price changes and its likely implications on MSP of crops.
The Chairman CACP apprised the Lt Governor about the preparations made for the ‘Regional meeting of Northern States for Price Policy for Kharif Crops 2023-24 Season’ to be held on January 31 at Krishi Bhawan, Directorate of Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare, Jammu.
The Chairman appreciated the UT Government for the comprehensive plan for holistic development of agriculture & allied sectors.
He further briefed the Lt Governor that the CACP is mandated to recommend Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) to incentivise the cultivators to adopt modern technology and raise productivity and overall grain production in line with the emerging demand patterns in the country.