Chairman Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, GoI, calls on LG Sinha

Jammu: Chairman, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) GoI, Prof. Vijay Paul Sharma called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today. He was accompanied by Director, Agriculture Production & FW, K K Sharma.

Pertinently, a regional meeting is being held in the backdrop of International Year of Millets (IYOM) 2023 and G20 India summit 2023.

The participating members will discuss different parameters like demand and supply, cost of production, price trends, input price changes and its likely implications on MSP of crops.