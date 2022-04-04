Chairperson DDC Ramban calls on LG

Shan also submitted a memorandum of demands including strengthening and rationalisation of staff of Education department in the district; proper utilization of local workforce by Railway Construction company, besides demands of bus stands, Mini Secretariat, and more fire stations in Ramban.

The Lt Governor paid a patient hearing to all the demands put forth by the DDC Chairperson and said that the genuine demands and issues would be taken into consideration for their early redressal.