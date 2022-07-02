Chief Engineer Yojak flags off HMV convoy at Shinkula Pass

It said that with heavy vehicles plying through the pass towards Zanskar, the economy of Zanskar would see a major improvement and ease the life of the people of Zanskar.

Prasad informed the mediapersons about the undergoing work and the proposed plans for Shinkula Pass.

He said that Shinkula Pass would be beautified to attract a tourist influx, a BRO café set up, and on the request of the people of Zanskar, Stupas would be constructed near the pass.