Chief Engineer Yojak flags off HMV convoy at Shinkula Pass

Srinagar: Chief Engineer Project Yojak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Jitendra Prasad and Officer Commanding 126 RCC Major Arvind flagged off a convoy of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) at Shinkula Pass along the strategic Nimmu-Padam-Darcha (NPD) strategic route.
A statement of the BRO issued here said that the movement of HMVs through the pass made by the BRO achieved another milestone in record time as heavy vehicles plied through the pass for the first time in history.
It said that with heavy vehicles plying through the pass towards Zanskar, the economy of Zanskar would see a major improvement and ease the life of the people of Zanskar.
Prasad informed the mediapersons about the undergoing work and the proposed plans for Shinkula Pass.
He said that Shinkula Pass would be beautified to attract a tourist influx, a BRO café set up, and on the request of the people of Zanskar, Stupas would be constructed near the pass.