Chief Justice addresses Judicial Officers on occasion of laying down of robes

Jammu: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today addressed the Judicial Officers of both the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the occasion of his laying down the robes on 07-12-2022.

The address was virtually delivered from the Jammu Wing of the High Court and all the Judicial Officers joined the event online from their respective places of posting.

On behalf of the Judicial Officers, Principal District and Sessions Judge Leh, Yash Pal Sharma, Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed, Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu, Sanjay Parihar and Member Secretary, J&K Legal Service Authority, M K Sharma, delivered the farewell address.

The Judicial Officers described Justice Magrey to be the epitome of Justice and compassion.