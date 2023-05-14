Chief Justice applauds Baramulla district admin for resolving cases through counselling, legal advice

Baramulla: On the second day of his visit to Baramulla, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, N Kotiswar Singh, today visited One Stop Centre and District Hub for Women Empowerment (DHWE) at Khawaja Bagh and reviewed the functioning of both the centres.

He had interaction with the staff there and was apprised of the various success stories of women victims.

Registrar General, Shahzad Azeem, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Mahinder Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Kashmir, Vivek Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure, ADDC, Ajaiz Abdullah Saraf besides functionaries of all concerned departments were present on the occasion.

The Chief Justice interacted with the women victims and got an appraisal of their concerns and issues. He also listened to various success stories of women who were facing domestic violence. He was informed that Baramulla has recorded 236 cases registered with OSC including domestic violence, human trafficking, divorce, blackmailing and others.