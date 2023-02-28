Chief Justice inaugurates customized training for officers of labour department

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy organized a three day customized training programme for officers of Labour Department, which commenced here today.

The programme aims to further enhance efficiency, knowledge and skills of officers in discharging the quasi-judicial functions while presiding over the courts under various legislations concerning labour laws.

The training programme was inaugurated by Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief of J&K Judicial Academy, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, in presence of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Justice Bansi Lal Bhat, Former Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Besides, officers of Registry and Labour Department participated in the Inaugural function.

Delivering the inaugural address, Chief Justice stated that to achieve continuous improvement in any activity involving human effort and skill, giving training to those who are required to execute the activity plays an important role in achieving the goal. He said that the objective of training is to bring a systematic development of knowledge, skills and attitudes required by an individual to perform a given task or job effectively.