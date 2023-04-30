Chief Justice seeks holding of Lok Adalats for speedy justice

Doda: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, along with Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Administrative Judge of District Doda, today concluded their 2-day visit of Doda district.
On day one yesterday, Chief Justice along with Administrative Judge, Principal District Sessions Judge, Sunit Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom, other Judicial Officers, Rector Bhaderwah Campus, and others were present on the occasion.
He emphasized the role of discipline and knowledge in the lives of the youth in building a strong nation. Encouraging the students and the audience to choose the right path and adherence to the law, he interacted with them and had detailed discussions on various relevant issues.
Later, the Chief Justice visited the court complex Bhadarwah and interacted with Judicial Officers of the district, and reviewed the working of the judicial system. He also distributed wheelchairs and hearing aids at the court complex in Bhaderwah.
The chief justice also inspected the progress on work at the new court complex at Sarna and directed the concerned agency that the project be completed within the timeline. On the second day, Justice Kotiswar and Justice Nargal inspected Court Complex Doda and inaugurated lawyers’ chambers at District Court Complex here.
Besides reviewing the functioning of courts, they also interacted with lawyers and judicial officers here and took a detailed review of the working of different courts and the mechanism of serving justice to the people.
During his address, Chief Justice emphasized the need to ensure fair and speedy disposal of cases with special emphasis on priority to the old cases. He reminded all the members of the legal fraternity of the important role they have in making “our systems just for the welfare of the common masses.” He interacted with the Members of the Bar, who projected various demands before him. The Administrative Judge assured the Members of the Bar that their genuine demands would be addressed without any delay.
Justice Nargal spoke about the role of the advocates in ensuring justice for the people. He thanked the Chief Justice for inaugurating the lawyer chambers as he described them as the places where ideas of justice are conceived.