Chief Justice seeks holding of Lok Adalats for speedy justice

Doda: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, along with Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Administrative Judge of District Doda, today concluded their 2-day visit of Doda district.

On day one yesterday, Chief Justice along with Administrative Judge, Principal District Sessions Judge, Sunit Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom, other Judicial Officers, Rector Bhaderwah Campus, and others were present on the occasion.

He emphasized the role of discipline and knowledge in the lives of the youth in building a strong nation. Encouraging the students and the audience to choose the right path and adherence to the law, he interacted with them and had detailed discussions on various relevant issues.