Chief Postmaster J&K chairs Town Official Language Implementation Committee meeting

Srinagar, Apr 25: A meeting of the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) Srinagar meeting was held in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Kalpana Rajsinghot, Chief Postmaster General J&K Circle.

As per the statement, Anshuli Arya, Secretary Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi was the chief guest in the TOLIC meeting. The meeting was attended by the Heads of Offices/officers from various departments functioning in Srinagar.

The chief guest of the meeting urged that all the Departments should take adequate steps to work in Hindi in their respective offices. She informed that for working in Hindi, ‘KANTHAS’ Software is very useful and must be used by all Departments.

The Chief Guest of the meeting promised to provide every assistance in training of officials for working in Hindi.

In the meeting, Chairman TOLIC & Chief Postmaster General, Jammu & Kashmir Circle Kalpana Rajsinghot insisted that in every Department more and more work in Hindi must be made possible by taking the best efforts.

K P Sharma, Deputy Director Official Language New Delhi and Ranjeet Agrawal, Assistant Director Postal Services also presented their views on making working culture in the Official language Hindi.