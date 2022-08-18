Chief Secretary bids farewell to Principal Secy GAD

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta bid farewell to Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi at a simple function organized at Civil Secretariat.
Calling Dwivedi an excellent officer, Dr. Mehta complimented the outgoing officer for his hardwork and dedication.
He called him very passionate towards work and his contribution exemplary as a civil servant.
He also narrated various instances where the outgoing Principal Secretary showcased his vast experience in dealing with administrative matters.
While giving his best wishes to outgoing Principal Secretary for his future assignments, Dr Mehta remarked that Dwivedi is a capable and experienced officer who can contribute at every level and post and can deal with most complex issues with his insight.