Chief Secretary launches e-UNNAT portal in J&K

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday launched the Unified, Integrated, Accessible, and Transparent (e-UNNAT) services portal for Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the citizens can now access and register on the portal https://eUnnat.jk.gov.in for seeking a plethora of departmental services.

In the coming weeks, the IT Department would add new services to the portal.