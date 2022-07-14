Chief Secretary launches e-UNNAT portal in J&K

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday launched the Unified, Integrated, Accessible, and Transparent (e-UNNAT) services portal for Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the citizens can now access and register on the portal https://eUnnat.jk.gov.in for seeking a plethora of departmental services.
In the coming weeks, the IT Department would add new services to the portal.
With this, J&K becomes the first union territory in the country to integrate its digital services with the Government of India’s ‘Meri Pehchaan’ initiative (national single sign-on).
On the occasion, the chief secretary highlighted the firm commitment of the J&K government to promote citizen-centric governance through ease of accessibility to various departmental services.
“The government’s resolve is to provide easy access to all government services, decrease human interface and remove compulsion of physically visiting government offices for service delivery towards realising the vision of ‘Aap Ka Mobile, Humara Daftar’,” Mehta said.
Referring to the public feedback as a pillar of support in participatory governance, he appealed to the public to enthusiastically share their feedback on a wide range of departmental services through the Rapid Assessment System (RAS).
“This will allow the government to assess public expectations and identify areas requiring improvements,” he said.