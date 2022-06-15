Chief Secretary launches ‘JK Mobile Seva’ initiative

Jammu: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday launched the 'Mobile Seva' services in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with an aim to mainstream mobile governance for delivery of public services.

The launch of m-seva marks an important milestone in the mobile-governance in Jammu & Kashmir.

The m-seva platform will be used to reach out to citizens and promote proactive citizen engagements by leveraging the mobile penetration in population, especially in remote areas.

The informative SMS texts will be sent in English, Hindi and Urdu languages.