Chief Secretary to head UT-level panel on Standardisation

Jammu: The Chief Secretary-led Union Territory Level Committee on Standardization (UTLCS) will identify areas for the formulation of new Indian Standards.

The sanction was accorded to the constitution of this panel with the Chief Secretary as its chairman on Wednesday.

It will also comprise the Administrative Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; Managing Director SIDCO; Commissioner, Food Safety & Drugs Control; Director, School Education, Kashmir and Jammu; a representative from NHPC and PWD; DDG (Northern Region), BIS, Chandigarh and president Jammu and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and chairman NGO, Consumer Protection as its members.

Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department will be its member secretary.

As per its terms of reference, the panel will identify products, processes and system for enforcing compliance with Indian Standards; implement measures for effective execution of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by Government of India and will take measures for awareness generation among consumers regarding standards besides any other activity to create a robust eco-system in the Union Territory.

“It is further ordered that the representatives of Non-Government Organizations or bodies shall be nominated by the chairman of the UTLCS and the term of their engagement shall be three years. They can however be re-nominated. The Committee shall meet at least twice a year, and as many more times, as deemed fit by the Chairman,” GAD order read.

Further, heads of the BIS, Jammu & Kashmir Branch Office, Northern Regional Office would provide necessary support to the Member Secretary to convene the meetings and take follow-up action on the decisions taken in them. Head of the BIS Jammu & Kashmir Branch Office, Northern Regional Office would be the Nodal Branch Officer for this purpose, ordered GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.