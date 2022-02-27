Chopper service provider seeks release of Rs 27 crore liability

Jammu: Chopper service provider Pawan Hans has sought the release of pending liability of over Rs 27 crore for the restoration of chopper services from Jammu to Kishtwar.
The issue came to the fore when the demand was raised by various organisations to press into service the chopper services in these remotest places to help shift people in need as the road connectivity following snowfall was very poor.
With roads in the upper reaches of Marwah and Warwan remaining closed, the chopper services remained useful for shifting the ailing persons from these areas.
A senior civil administration official said that he was not aware of the total liability, but the officials dealing with Pawan Hans chopper services on the Jammu-Kishtwar aerial route claimed that over Rs 27 crores liability was pending with the authorities for the past five years and it was yet to be released.
“If the pending payment is released, we will be able to resume the services. In 2022, we did not take any flight on the Jammu-Kistwar aerial route,” the official of Pawan Hans said.
The official said that last year, the Pawan Hans provided chopper services for the entire year even as the services remained disrupted for some time due to COVID-19 lockdown. “In re-tendering too, Pawan Hans got the tenders because we offered the lowest bids. However, we have not received any official orders in this regard even after offering the lowest bid,” the official said. He said that this chopper service operates from Jammu to Kishtwar’s Nowpachi (Marwah), Sonder, and Inshan (Warwan) areas.
“We provide this air service to the people from Jammu to Kishtwar, Kishtwar to Sonder, Kishtwar to Nowpanci, and Kishtwar to Inchan as per the government’s subsidised rates,” said the official who works with Pawan Hans.