Chopper service provider seeks release of Rs 27 crore liability

With roads in the upper reaches of Marwah and Warwan remaining closed, the chopper services remained useful for shifting the ailing persons from these areas.

A senior civil administration official said that he was not aware of the total liability, but the officials dealing with Pawan Hans chopper services on the Jammu-Kishtwar aerial route claimed that over Rs 27 crores liability was pending with the authorities for the past five years and it was yet to be released.

“If the pending payment is released, we will be able to resume the services. In 2022, we did not take any flight on the Jammu-Kistwar aerial route,” the official of Pawan Hans said.