Citizen-centricity to determine India @2047 Governance model: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that citizen-centricity would determine the India @2047 Governance model.
Inaugurating the 15th Civil Services Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan here , Dr Jitendra Singh said, citizen friendly approach would be the only viable option for civil servants in the new governance model. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “The true meaning of Civil Services Day is dedication to the common man and each Civil Servant must have steely resolve to bring significant improvements in the lives of the common man.”
Referring to the theme for Civil Services Day 2022 which is “Vision India@2047 – Bringing Citizens and Government closer”, the Union Minister said, “Over the years the expectations of common man have increased and the Civil Servants have to do a serious introspection about their future role with a clear focus on delivery. We must focus on officers having 25 years of active service ahead and the current officers must help in their capacity building for making India a frontline nation, when it celebrates the 100th year of Independence in 2047.”
Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said, “One can't visualise India @2047 through the prism of 2022.”
He said, “The future governance models may redefine the role of a civil servant and governance may pass on more and more to the citizen domain, thus truly personifying the spirit of “minimum government.”The nature of Indices relevant to 2047 must be perfectly visualised. An intricately interwoven interface of technology, new indices and Artificial Intelligence may take over in a big way in coming years.”
Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Civil Services Day marked an occasion to celebrate the untold examples of Civil Servants doing the right thing and producing results in critical areas using innovative approaches. It was also an occasion to mark the seminal changes in Indian administration, to rededicate ourselves to the pursuit of excellence in the service of the nation, he said.
Union Minister referred to Sardar Patel’s address to the first batch of the Indian Administrative Service in Metcalfe House, New Delhi as saying, “Your predecessors were brought up in the traditions of which they kept themselves aloof from the common run of the people. It will be your bounden duty to treat the common man of India as your own.” Referring to Mission Karmayogi’s main mantra of moving from “Rule to role”, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the civil servants must train themselves for a new and challenging assignment as most of the flagship schemes of the government were now hugely science and technology based.
He also inaugurated an exhibition on the awarded initiatives of 2019, 2020 and 2021 on the identified priority programmes and innovations and chaired a plenary session on the topic ‘Vision India @ 2047-Governance.’
In his address, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said that Civil Services Day was a day of celebrations as well as a day for reflection and introspection. He said, “Transformational approach of aspirational districts proves what regular indicator based monitoring can achieve and now the saturation approach will ensure that benefits of welfare schemes will reach to the last man in the queue.”