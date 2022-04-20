Citizen-centricity to determine India @2047 Governance model: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that citizen-centricity would determine the India @2047 Governance model.

Inaugurating the 15th Civil Services Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan here , Dr Jitendra Singh said, citizen friendly approach would be the only viable option for civil servants in the new governance model. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “The true meaning of Civil Services Day is dedication to the common man and each Civil Servant must have steely resolve to bring significant improvements in the lives of the common man.”

Referring to the theme for Civil Services Day 2022 which is “Vision India@2047 – Bringing Citizens and Government closer”, the Union Minister said, “Over the years the expectations of common man have increased and the Civil Servants have to do a serious introspection about their future role with a clear focus on delivery. We must focus on officers having 25 years of active service ahead and the current officers must help in their capacity building for making India a frontline nation, when it celebrates the 100th year of Independence in 2047.”

Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said, “One can't visualise India @2047 through the prism of 2022.”