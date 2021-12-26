‘Citizens to get fard, mutation online soon’

He has also appealed citizens to voluntarily share and provide mobile number and Aadhar to the Revenue Department for linking the same with their land records for achieving Real Time Land Transaction Communication System (RTLTCS), wherein the landholders will get information of any transaction, change, updation or verification of their Revenue Records on real time basis. Commissioner Secretary said that this will also increase transparency and efficiency in the system with truthfulness to the record, and shall act as a check to any unwarranted change in Revenue Record or concealment thereof.