Civil administration officers extend Eid greetings

Srinagar, June 28: Senior officers of civil administration have extended their greetings to people on Eid-ul-Adha.

Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. In his statement, Dr Mehta, remarked that this festival beckons people to serve mankind selflessly. He called for celebrating the festival with all fervour and enthusiasm. The Chief Secretary further directed the concerned to undertake cleanliness drives in the localities befitting the occasion. He also said that proper arrangements should be put in place at Eidgahs as per the past practice for the convenience of the devotees.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri in his message prayed that this Eid may bring health, happiness and peace, prosperity in the lives of people. He said that” we must celebrate this festival with its true essence of compassion and kindness towards one another especially towards the needy and poor.” The Div Com also urged people to ensure proper disposal of hides and offal of sacrificial animals and to make judicious use of water.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad extended his good wishes to the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. He said that Eid- ul- Adha is a great occasion for sharing happiness especially with the poor and needy. He said this is also the holy occasion of imbibing the spirit of sincerity and truthfulness in our hearts and minds, besides spreading the feelings of love, compassion and affection among fellow human beings.

The DC prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the entire Jammu and Kashmir and also called for remembering the poorer sections of the society and making them integral part of the celebration.