CJ allocates administrative districts, tribunals among | HC Judges

Srinagar: Chief Justice (CJ) N Kotiswar Singh Thursday allocated administrative districts, tribunals and authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh among the High Court judges.

Justice Tashi Rabstan has been allocated district Srinagar, MACT Srinagar, Special Tribunal, Srinagar, One Man Forest Authority and district Leh.

Justice Atul Sreedharan has been allocated district Jammu, MACT Jammu, Special Tribunal, Jammu, Labour Court, Industrial Tribunal, and Sales Tax Appellate Authority.