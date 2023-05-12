CJ allocates administrative districts, tribunals among | HC Judges

Srinagar: Chief Justice (CJ) N Kotiswar Singh Thursday allocated administrative districts, tribunals and authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh among the High Court judges.
Justice Tashi Rabstan has been allocated district Srinagar, MACT Srinagar, Special Tribunal, Srinagar, One Man Forest Authority and district Leh.
Justice Atul Sreedharan has been allocated district Jammu, MACT Jammu, Special Tribunal, Jammu, Labour Court, Industrial Tribunal, and Sales Tax Appellate Authority.
Justice Sanjeev Kumar has been allocated district Kathua and Baramulla, Justice Sindhu Sharma district Udhampur and Budgam, Justice Rajnesh Oswal district Poonch and Pulwama, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul district Anantnag and Doda, Justice Sanjay Dhar district Samba and Kulgam, Justice Puneet Gupta district Ramban and Kargil, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani district Ganderbal, Justice Mohan Lal district Kishtwar, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary district Reasi, Justice Rahul Bharti district Rajouri, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi district Bandipora, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal district Kupwara, and Justice Rajesh Sekhri district Shopian.