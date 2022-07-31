CJ directs to maintain separate ‘Litigant Welfare Account’

Jammu: High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal has directed for the creation of a separate ‘Litigant Welfare Account.”

This separate ‘Litigant Welfare Account’ will be maintained out of the costs, imposed upon any party to the proceeding, to be deposited with the Registry of the Court and will be utilized for the purposes of welfare of the litigants.

However, the costs imposed upon any party will not be diverted to this fund if the High Court or the Subordinate Courts direct that it should be paid to the opposite party or to be deposited with the Legal Services or the Advocates' Welfare Fund.