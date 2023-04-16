CJ lays foundation stone for Munsiff Court Complex Majalta

Chief Justice and other dignitaries planted tree saplings in the premises of the court complex.

During his address, Chief Justice complimented the people and all stakeholders for foundation stone laying ceremony of the Munsiff Court, Complex Majalta and shared his experience of visiting various Courts in UT of J&K .

He expressed hope that the upcoming court complex will not only improve the standard of Justice delivery system but would also enable the justice seekers to seek justice and cherish the same. He added it will also help the bar to do their job properly.

Chief Justice acknowledged and lauded the services of three land owners of Majalta who had donated land free of cost for construction of the court complex. He also appreciated the efforts of district administration and other stakeholders with regard to identification of land for the construction of Munsiff Court. Justice Sindhu Sharma, in her address, appreciated the efforts of Chief Justice with regard to steps being taken up under his guidance towards development and streamlining of justice delivery system in the region. She said that proper infrastructure is important for Justice delivery system.