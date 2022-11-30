CJ reframes regulations on daily wagers' appointment in HC

Srinagar: While reframing the regulations the Chief Justice(CJ) of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday ordered that aII the Daily Wagers who have been engaged by the Competent Authority and possessed basic qualification for appointment, at the time of their initial engagement, and have served for more than 10 years regularly, shall be eligible for regular appointment in High Court.

However, this would be subject to condition if their work and conduct has remained satisfactory and no disciplinary proceeding is pending against them.

According to an order by Registrar General, Sanjeev Kumar, the new regulations have been passed by the Chief Justice in exercise of the powers in terms of the Rule 4 and 6 of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Staff (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1968, Registrar General Sanjeev Kumar announced. These regulations shall apply to all the Daily Wagers already engaged in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to work as Class-IV staff, and have regularly performed their duties since the date of their engagement.