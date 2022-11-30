CJ reframes regulations on daily wagers' appointment in HC

Srinagar: While reframing the regulations the Chief Justice(CJ) of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday ordered that aII the Daily Wagers who have been engaged by the Competent Authority and possessed basic qualification for appointment, at the time of their initial engagement, and have served for more than 10 years regularly, shall be eligible for regular appointment in High Court.
However, this would be subject to condition if their work and conduct has remained satisfactory and no disciplinary proceeding is pending against them.
According to an order by Registrar General, Sanjeev Kumar, the new regulations have been passed by the Chief Justice in exercise of the powers in terms of the Rule 4 and 6 of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Staff (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1968, Registrar General Sanjeev Kumar announced. These regulations shall apply to all the Daily Wagers already engaged in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to work as Class-IV staff, and have regularly performed their duties since the date of their engagement.
Regarding the date of effect of regular appointment, the Regulations provide that the regular appointment of such Daily Wagers against any substantial vacancy shall be effective from the date of their appointment.
Regarding the method of selection and their appointment to Class-IV posts, the Regulation provide that available Class-IV posts shall be filled up from amongst the Daily Wagers who are eligible under these Rules.
The Daily Wagers shall be appointed against post against which they were initially engaged.
However, if no such category of posts is available, they may be appointed against any other category in the same Class of posts.
While considering the eligible Daily Wagers for regular appointment, the Regulations provide that the length of their engagement shall be considered. “In case length of engagement being the same the person elder in age shall be given preference.”