CLASS 12TH RESULTS: Better days ahead for govt schools?

The result of class 12th students declared by JK Board of School Education (BOSE) for Jammu division has come up with some revelations wherein government school students are seen performing better as compared to previous years.

As per the JK BOSE figures, the pass percentage of students has been recorded as 72 percent- Boys 72 percent and Girls 74 percent.

The official figures also reveal that 16032 students from more than 157 Government Higher Secondary Schools (GHSS) appeared in the exams and produced 72 percent of the students.

On the other hand only 646 students from private schools of Jammu division appeared in the exams and the overall pass percentage of students was 88 percent.