Class IV posts re-designated as ‘Multi-Tasking staff’, sweepers ‘Sanitary Workers’

Jammu: J&K government on Tuesday re-designated Class-IV posts as “Multi-Tasking Staff" (MTS), except the post of “Sanitary workers” and the posts which required “technical qualification.”

Similarly, in all Subordinate Service Recruitment Rules, the nomenclature or designation of posts of “Sweepers or Safaiwalas or Safai-Karamcharis or any other designation related to the job profile” was also re-designated as “Sanitation worker” across all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs etc.