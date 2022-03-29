Class IV posts re-designated as ‘Multi-Tasking staff’, sweepers ‘Sanitary Workers’

Jammu: J&K government on Tuesday re-designated Class-IV posts as “Multi-Tasking Staff" (MTS), except the post of “Sanitary workers” and the posts which required “technical qualification.”
Similarly, in all Subordinate Service Recruitment Rules, the nomenclature or designation of posts of “Sweepers or Safaiwalas or Safai-Karamcharis or any other designation related to the job profile” was also re-designated as “Sanitation worker” across all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs etc.
The government also fixed the minimum and maximum qualification for the post of Sanitation Worker across all the departments as 8th pass and 10+2 respectively.
The nomenclature of all Class-IV posts was changed by the Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 309 of the Constitution of India.
“The nomenclature of all Class-IV posts is re-designated as “Multi-Tasking Staff" (MTS) with the nature of job or duties as per annexure to this notification (except the post of “Sanitation workers” and the posts which require technical qualification), in all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs etc,” read a notification issued by the Principal Secretary GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, while referring to the annexure which explained the job-profile of the workers under changed nomenclature.
“These rules shall come into force from the date of the publication in the official gazette. All the departments shall accordingly amend their Subordinate Service Recruitment Rules,” order added.
As per the annexure, the nature of job or duties of re-designated “Multi-Tasking Staff” (MTS) will be the physical maintenance of records of the Section; general cleanliness and upkeep of the Sectional Unit; carrying of files and other papers within the building; photocopying, sending of FAX etc; other non-clerical work in the Sectional Unit; assisting in routine office work like diary, dispatch etc., including on computer; delivering of dak (outside the building); Watch and Ward duties.
Those related to opening and closing of rooms; cleaning of rooms; dusting of furniture etc; cleaning of building, fixtures etc; work related to his ITI qualifications, if it exists; driving of vehicles, if in possession of valid driving license; upkeep of parks, lawns, potted plants etc and any other work assigned by the superior authority will also be covered under re-designated “Multi-Tasking Staff.”
Meanwhile through a separate notification, the nomenclature or designation of posts of sweepers or Safaiwalas or Safai-Karamcharis or any other designation related to the job profile, was also changed by the Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 309 of the Constitution of India.
“In all Subordinate Service Recruitment Rules governing different services or any other rules governing the subject, the nomenclature or designation of posts of Sweepers or Safaiwalas or Safai-Karamcharis or any other designation related to the job profile, shall be re-designated as “Sanitation Worker” across all the Departments, Autonomous Bodies, PSUs etc,” read the GAD notification.
“The minimum and maximum qualification for the post of Sanitation Worker across all the departments shall be 8th pass and 10+2 respectively. All the departments shall accordingly amend their subordinate service recruitment rules,” Dwivedi ordered.