Clear pendency in APRs’ processing in 3 days: GAD

Jammu: The General Administration Department (GAD) has asked all the 'Initiating, Reviewing and Accepting’ authorities to clear pendency in the processing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) in respect of members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) at their level within three days.

GAD Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi noted that despite the lapse of extended timelines, an appreciable number of APRs were still pending at the level of ‘Initiating, Reviewing and Accepting Authorities’.

“The concerned authorities are hereby enjoined upon to clear the pendency at their level, within three days, failing which the APRs shall be 'Force forwarded' to the next authority and deviation in this regard will be considered dereliction of duties for which disciplinary proceedings may follow,” he warned in an order issued on March 11.