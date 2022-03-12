Clear pendency in APRs’ processing in 3 days: GAD

Jammu: The General Administration Department (GAD) has asked all the 'Initiating, Reviewing and Accepting’ authorities to clear pendency in the processing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) in respect of members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) at their level within three days.
GAD Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi noted that despite the lapse of extended timelines, an appreciable number of APRs were still pending at the level of ‘Initiating, Reviewing and Accepting Authorities’.
“The concerned authorities are hereby enjoined upon to clear the pendency at their level, within three days, failing which the APRs shall be 'Force forwarded' to the next authority and deviation in this regard will be considered dereliction of duties for which disciplinary proceedings may follow,” he warned in an order issued on March 11.
APRs are to be processed on 'J&K SPARROW platform' for the assessment year 2020-21.
He said that the timelines were notified vide Government Order No 581-JK(GAD) 2021 dated July 7, 2021 for processing of APRs for the assessment year 2020-21 and were first extended vide Circular No 49-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated November 27, 2021 and further extended vide Government Order No 09-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated January 4, 2022.
For Initiating Authority, the timeline notified was September 30, 2021 which was extended to December 5, 2021 on November 27 and further extended to January 10, 2022 on January 4, 2022.
Similarly for the Reviewing Authority, the timeline notified was November15, 2021 which was also extended twice. Firstly it was extended up to December 5, 2021 and again up to January 10, 2022.
For the Accepting Authority, the timeline notified was December 31, 2021 which was extended to January 15, 2022 on January 4, 2022.
As per the GAD order, presently 32 APRs are pending at the level of Initiating Authority, 76 at the level of Reviewing Authority and 234 at the level of Accepting Authority.