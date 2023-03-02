Closing ceremony of Bharat Darshan study tour held

Srinagar: The closing ceremony of eight-day Bharat Darshan study tour concluded here Thursday.

A statement of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) issued here said that the event concluded with distribution of eight wheelchairs to differently abled persons of Kashmir under Civic Action Programme by 10 Bn SSB Srinagar.

It said that DIG SHQ (Special Operations) SSB Srinagar H K Singh was the chief guest on the occasion while Principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Batamaloo, Hilal Ahmad Bhat and Abdul Raseed Bhat of the J&K Handicapped Association, Srinagar and Second-in-Command, Officiating Commandant, 10 Bn SSB, RS Rawat were also present on the occasion.