CMD SIDBI calls on LG

Srinagar: Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Sivasubramanian Ramann called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the CMD briefed the LG about various initiatives of SIDBI as a part of the SIDBI Cluster Development Fund (SCDF) to promote and strengthen Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Kashmir division.

He also discussed support from SIDBI in promoting local entrepreneurship through skill development and capacity building.